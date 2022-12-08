Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,101 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.61% of Privia Health Group worth $19,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Cowen increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.08.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 138,547 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $5,242,618.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 11,715 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $410,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,288,528 shares in the company, valued at $220,350,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 138,547 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $5,242,618.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,706,443 shares of company stock valued at $121,012,607. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

