Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $20.36 Million in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 282,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $221,422,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $121,835,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $105,977,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azenta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Azenta Stock Performance

Azenta Profile

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $58.77 on Thursday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $110.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70.

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.