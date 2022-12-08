Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 620,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,737,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.56% of Air Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Air Lease by 24.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,543,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,030,000 after buying an additional 498,818 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,044.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.07%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

