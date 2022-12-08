Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 338,017 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,509,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,017 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 3.91% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $20,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

