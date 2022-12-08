Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 356,733 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of Qorvo worth $22,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $95.42 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

