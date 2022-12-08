KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Reduced by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 272,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $23,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 165,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 60,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 14,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

