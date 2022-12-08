Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Tile Shop during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tile Shop during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Price Performance

TTSH opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

