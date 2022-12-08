Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 11,940 ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $10,442,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,849,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,441,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,486 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 228,769 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

