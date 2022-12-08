Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.04 billion-$14.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.53 billion.

Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $388.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.06. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $684.07. The stock has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $496.58.

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,695 shares of company stock worth $7,418,284. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,918,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Intuit by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 75,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,300,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

