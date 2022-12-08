Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $23.07 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $23,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

