Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YELL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Yellow by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Yellow by 48.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yellow

In related news, CFO Daniel L. Olivier bought 10,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,626.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yellow Trading Down 1.1 %

YELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Yellow from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of YELL stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Yellow Co. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

