Millennium Management LLC Acquires 1,581,991 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581,991 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.63% of PBF Energy worth $57,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price target on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.97. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

