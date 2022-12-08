12,393 Shares in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 216,823 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,647,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,348,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

