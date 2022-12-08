Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2,154.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,910 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $55,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Shares of IFF opened at $108.10 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

