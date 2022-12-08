Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 903,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,908 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of HealthEquity worth $55,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 42.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 53.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 39,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

Shares of HQY opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

