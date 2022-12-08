Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of CDW worth $56,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after buying an additional 2,303,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CDW by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,345,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 17,911.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 313,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 845.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after acquiring an additional 271,447 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

CDW Price Performance

CDW Increases Dividend

Shares of CDW stock opened at $184.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.85. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.