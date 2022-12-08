Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,589 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $57,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 210.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

