Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average of $73.94. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.05%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $476,517. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Wedbush decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.