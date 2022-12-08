Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 139,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.11) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

STLA opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

