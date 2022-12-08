Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,484 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $546,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 377.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 541,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 427,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 47.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXC. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna cut shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

DXC Technology Stock Down 4.3 %

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.93.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also

