Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 924 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $27.38 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28.

