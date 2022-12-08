Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Black Knight by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Black Knight by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 672,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,008,000 after buying an additional 77,300 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $59.08 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

