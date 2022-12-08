Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Five9 were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Scge Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 175.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 778,928 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Five9 by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 662,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,364,000 after acquiring an additional 385,846 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,438,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $144.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Five9 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,000 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

