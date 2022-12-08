Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Keurig Dr Pepper has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 81.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.7 %

KDP stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,980.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,980.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $506,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

