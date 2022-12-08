CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CSP Stock Up 1.9 %

CSPI stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.33. CSP has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

CSP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. CSP’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CSP

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $49,808.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 532,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CSP in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSP during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CSP by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CSP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

