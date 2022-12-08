AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 8.6%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.81. 676,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,540,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.72.
The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
