AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 8.6%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.81. 676,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,540,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.72.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

