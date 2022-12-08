Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Conn’s Stock Down 13.5 %
Shares of CONN opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.09 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 2.36. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.
