Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of CONN opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.09 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 2.36. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Conn’s by 69.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 36,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

