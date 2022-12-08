Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PXSAP opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

