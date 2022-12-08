Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $115.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.80.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227,166 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

