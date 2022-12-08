Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Palomar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Palomar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Palomar Price Performance

PLMR opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $85,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $85,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,388 shares in the company, valued at $48,341,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,737 shares of company stock worth $1,914,350. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Stories

