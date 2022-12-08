Millennium Management LLC Has $57.92 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1,379.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $57,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $216.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.93. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

