National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.32% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $60,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,076,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 683.1% during the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 565,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 493,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,321,000 after buying an additional 463,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $17,830,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 69,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,760. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE NSA opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

