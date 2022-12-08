Millennium Management LLC Sells 63,375 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 394,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $61,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in WEX by 79.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 166.7% in the second quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 16.8% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.42.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $161.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.10. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $183.38.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

