Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 13,281.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $62,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis lifted its stake in Ares Management by 72.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 74,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 54.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at about $34,748,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Ares Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 377.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and have sold 1,138,661 shares worth $90,804,389. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.87. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.