Millennium Management LLC Purchases 336,717 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.32% of LHC Group worth $63,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,115,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in LHC Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

LHC Group Stock Up 1.6 %

LHC Group stock opened at $164.90 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $169.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.44, a P/E/G ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.65 million. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

