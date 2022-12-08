Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1,602.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,461 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Tetra Tech worth $64,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,693,000 after purchasing an additional 171,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Tetra Tech by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,577,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,989,000 after buying an additional 141,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $152.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $190.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.00.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Jill Hudkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $309,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,915.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jill Hudkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $309,580.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,915.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,954. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

