Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 113.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,450,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,019,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.41% of Alamos Gold worth $66,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,563,000 after buying an additional 446,911 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $1,839,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 384,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 60.0% during the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Featured Articles

