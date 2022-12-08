Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,209 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

