Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,806 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 1.61% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,149,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

