Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,008 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vale by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Itaú Unibanco cut Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.55.

Vale Trading Down 3.5 %

VALE stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.