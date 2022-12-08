Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $26,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 120.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $155.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.54. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

