Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $27,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:D opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

