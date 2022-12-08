Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,008 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vale by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALE opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. On average, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Itaú Unibanco lowered Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.55.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

