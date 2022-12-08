Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $8.74 Million Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of ASE Technology worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 39.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 137,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 38,422 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 53.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 45,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 15,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,547,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASX stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

About ASE Technology

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.