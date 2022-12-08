TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 83,880 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of TG Therapeutics worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 3,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 4,871.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TGTX stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

