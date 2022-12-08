Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 54.7% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 274.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plug Power Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.