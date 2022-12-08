Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,948 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $27,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 385.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

Aspen Technology stock opened at $226.06 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Further Reading

