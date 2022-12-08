Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Shares of PSX opened at $103.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

