Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth about $126,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Price Performance

GSG stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.