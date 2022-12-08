Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 10,905 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 112.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 250.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

PJAN stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90.

See Also

